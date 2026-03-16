DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in February

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,757 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 12th total of 67,720 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,851 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Zacks Research downgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.27 and a beta of 1.59.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 8,048 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $44,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,983,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,572.50. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 95,956 shares of company stock valued at $527,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DLH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DLH in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in DLH by 9.1% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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