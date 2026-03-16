Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Head to Head Contrast

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Cognyte Software and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognyte Software -1.45% -2.24% -0.99% Constellation Software 4.22% 49.29% 13.15%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognyte Software $350.63 million 1.74 -$12.05 million ($0.08) -104.80 Constellation Software $11.62 billion 3.39 $512.00 million $23.18 80.21

This table compares Cognyte Software and Constellation Software”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Cognyte Software. Cognyte Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cognyte Software has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cognyte Software and Constellation Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognyte Software 1 2 2 0 2.20 Constellation Software 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cognyte Software currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.02%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Constellation Software.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Cognyte Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognyte Software

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Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions. Its solutions are designed to support various use cases and support a range of users, including data analysts, investigation managers, and security operations center operators, as well as operational field teams. In addition, the company provides customer support, professional, and integration services. Its government customers include national, regional, and local government agencies. Cognyte Software Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Constellation Software

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware. In addition, it offers professional, and maintenance and other recurring services. Constellation Software Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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