Short Interest in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Declines By 15.5%

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,237,614 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 12th total of 5,015,249 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 359,179 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PSQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQH stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.64. 87,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.08. PSQ has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Institutional Trading of PSQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PSQ by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PSQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PSQ by 1,463.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in PSQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PSQ during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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