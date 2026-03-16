Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 327,563 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 12th total of 386,035 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,756 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Jaguar Animal Health Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. 50,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,771. The company has a market cap of $1.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Jaguar Animal Health has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Get Jaguar Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jaguar Animal Health to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Jaguar Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the gastrointestinal health of food-producing animals, with an emphasis on swine and poultry. The company’s research and development efforts target common enteric disorders such as post-weaning diarrhea in pigs and clostridial overgrowth in broiler chickens, aiming to provide effective alternatives to traditional antibiotic treatments.

Jaguar Animal Health was formed in early 2019 through the acquisition of the animal health business of Aratana Therapeutics by Actinium Animal Health, followed by a corporate rebranding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.