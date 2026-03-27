Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 304.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $82.16 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $324.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,211.50. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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