Cameco (TSE:CCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$201.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cameco from C$145.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$174.85.

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Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$144.99 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$49.75 and a 52 week high of C$182.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$159.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$137.52.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

About Cameco

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Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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