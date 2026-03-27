Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 233,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 41,449 shares of company stock worth $12,336,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $313.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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