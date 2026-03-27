Commercial Metals Company (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a 11.1% increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

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Commercial Metals Stock Performance

CMC stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51.

Commercial Metals News Summary

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

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Commercial Metals Company Profile

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Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

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