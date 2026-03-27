Commercial Metals Company (CMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a 11.1% increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Commercial Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
Commercial Metals Stock Performance
CMC stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51.
Commercial Metals News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Commercial Metals this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 operational results — Consolidated core EBITDA roughly doubled year?over?year, adjusted EBITDA margins improved across segments, backlog and bookings look healthy, and management reiterated progress on precast integration and targeted leverage reduction. CMC Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $0.20/share, signaling management confidence in cash flow and the balance sheet. CMC Announces an 11% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing — Bank of America reiterated a Buy stance citing the strong quarter, improving outlook and capital returns; that endorsement supports upside thesis for investors focused on margins and share repurchases/dividends. Commercial Metals Company: Strong Q2 Beat, Improving Outlook, and Capital Returns Support Buy Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: New coverage — KeyCorp initiated coverage with a “sector weight” call; adds incremental liquidity/coverage but is not a strong directional catalyst. KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call details — Management highlighted precast momentum and integration progress (precast contributed meaningful adjusted EBITDA), supporting medium?term synergies and construction?cycle exposure; useful for assessing durability of margin gains. Commercial Metals Company Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary
- Negative Sentiment: EPS miss and market reaction — Adjusted EPS of $1.16 missed consensus (around $1.28–$1.33), and some outlets noted the stock slipped despite strong revenue and backlog; the EPS miss and profit?taking explain downward pressure on the share price. Commercial Metals (CMC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates CMC Stock Slips Despite Q2 Revenue Climb
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.
In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.
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