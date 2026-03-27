Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 62.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $410.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.