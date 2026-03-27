Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DLMAF. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 96.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Dollarama

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollarama this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong?buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Zacks.com TickerReport (NB) TickerReport (Jefferies)

Multiple brokerages moved Dollarama to “strong?buy” this week (including TD Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank Financial, Jefferies, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank). The cluster of upgrades supports bullish investor sentiment and could attract more demand for DLMAF shares. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near?term positive for sentiment. MarketBeat earnings recap

Quarterly results: Dollarama reported $1.03 EPS vs. $1.02 consensus (slight beat) on $1.51B revenue (just below the $1.52B estimate). Strong margins (net margin ~18%) and high ROE support the case that profitability remains resilient even as revenue growth moderates — a near?term positive for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus and Wells Fargo upgraded Dollarama to “hold” (from a lower stance), which is less bullish than “strong?buy” calls and suggests some analysts see valuation or execution risks remaining. These moves are neutral-to-moderate in impact compared with the stronger buy-side upgrades. Zacks.com

Dollarama Company Profile

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Dollarama Inc operates as a leading Canadian dollar store chain, offering a variety of everyday consumer goods at fixed price points. The company’s retail format emphasizes value and convenience, providing a one-stop shopping experience for cost-conscious customers. Merchandise spans multiple categories, including household items, food and consumables, health and beauty products, stationery, seasonal and party supplies, and toys.

Founded in 1992 by Laurent “Larry” Rossy, Dollarama opened its first location in Montreal, Quebec.

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