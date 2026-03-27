Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KOD. UBS Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

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Kodiak Sciences Trading Up 74.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

NASDAQ KOD opened at $39.76 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 454,894 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 719,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 473,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Kodiak Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Kodiak Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLOW2 Phase 3 topline showed Zenkuda superiority vs. sham, with 62.5% of treated patients achieving a ?2?step DRSS improvement vs. 3.3% for sham—supporting efficacy across two Phase 3 studies and setting up a likely BLA submission. Kodiak Sciences Announces Positive Topline Results in GLOW2

GLOW2 Phase 3 topline showed Zenkuda superiority vs. sham, with 62.5% of treated patients achieving a ?2?step DRSS improvement vs. 3.3% for sham—supporting efficacy across two Phase 3 studies and setting up a likely BLA submission. Positive Sentiment: Major news outlets and financial press reported the successful late?stage readout, triggering broad market buying and coverage that is amplifying investor interest. Reuters: Kodiak Sciences shares surge after eye drug succeeds in late-stage study

Major news outlets and financial press reported the successful late?stage readout, triggering broad market buying and coverage that is amplifying investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Industry press expects a Biologics License Application (BLA) filing next after the two positive Phase 3 studies, which would move Zenkuda toward regulatory review and potential commercialization. Bioworld: Kodiak’s Zenkuda sparkles in Glow2, BLA filing next

Industry press expects a Biologics License Application (BLA) filing next after the two positive Phase 3 studies, which would move Zenkuda toward regulatory review and potential commercialization. Neutral Sentiment: Financial outlets and market movers lists highlighted KOD among the biggest gainers after the readout; this increases visibility but also invites short?term trading and coverage-driven volatility. Seeking Alpha: Kodiak posts trial win

Financial outlets and market movers lists highlighted KOD among the biggest gainers after the readout; this increases visibility but also invites short?term trading and coverage-driven volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity was reported—3,472 put options traded (a ~1,256% increase versus typical daily put volume)—which could reflect hedging by longs or speculative bets and may add intraday implied?volatility pressure. (No direct article linked)

Unusual options activity was reported—3,472 put options traded (a ~1,256% increase versus typical daily put volume)—which could reflect hedging by longs or speculative bets and may add intraday implied?volatility pressure. (No direct article linked) Negative Sentiment: After a large one?day rally the stock is potentially vulnerable to profit?taking and heightened volatility; KOD has a high beta and a wide gap between current price and longer?term moving averages, so technical pullbacks are possible.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

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Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies for retinal diseases. The company’s proprietary technology centers on antibody biopolymer conjugates (ABCs), which are designed to extend durability, enhance tissue penetration and improve the safety profile of existing therapeutic modalities. Kodiak’s research and development efforts target conditions such as wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and other serious ophthalmic disorders.

The lead product candidate in Kodiak’s pipeline is KSI-301, an anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate administered via intravitreal injection.

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