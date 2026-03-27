First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 1.1%
HISF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $45.61.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile
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