First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.193 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 1.1%

HISF stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

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First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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