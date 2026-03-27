First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
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