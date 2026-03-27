First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85.

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The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

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