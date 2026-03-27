First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2873 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 10.2% increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
FTCS stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
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