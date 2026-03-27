First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2873 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 10.2% increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $99.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

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First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

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