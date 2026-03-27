First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2026

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

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The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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Dividend History for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

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