HC Wainwright Has Optimistic Outlook of Ocugen Q1 Earnings

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on OCGN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Ocugen Trading Up 0.5%

OCGN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $642.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of ($0.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. Ocugen had a negative return on equity of 2,626.38% and a negative net margin of 1,192.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 76,831.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocugen by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ocugen by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,396,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

More Ocugen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ocugen this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near?term 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts to about ($0.05) and boosted multi?year projections (FY2028–FY2030 materially higher), reiterated a “Buy” rating and lifted its price target to $10 — a very bullish long?term signal for upside if pipeline milestones are met. HC Wainwright Forecast

HC Wainwright raised near?term 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts to about ($0.05) and boosted multi?year projections (FY2028–FY2030 materially higher), reiterated a “Buy” rating and lifted its price target to $10 — a very bullish long?term signal for upside if pipeline milestones are met. Positive Sentiment: Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $7 price target, providing additional analyst support and another buy?side endorsement for the story. Chardan Capital Note

Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and a $7 price target, providing additional analyst support and another buy?side endorsement for the story. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus full?year 2026 EPS remains negative (~($0.20)); most analyst moves still assume loss?making 2026 results while projecting recovery in later years — keeps Ocugen a high?volatility, binary biotech bet.

Consensus full?year 2026 EPS remains negative (~($0.20)); most analyst moves still assume loss?making 2026 results while projecting recovery in later years — keeps Ocugen a high?volatility, binary biotech bet. Negative Sentiment: Phase II data for OCU410 (gene therapy for an eye disease) showed lower lesion reduction than prior results, prompting investor concern about the program’s durability and near?term clinical risk; that report has driven selling pressure on the stock. Phase II OCU410 Coverage

Phase II data for OCU410 (gene therapy for an eye disease) showed lower lesion reduction than prior results, prompting investor concern about the program’s durability and near?term clinical risk; that report has driven selling pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial trimmed Q3 and Q4 2026 EPS forecasts and lowered FY2026 expectations (slightly deeper loss), signaling at least one sell?side view that near?term operating/clinical momentum is weaker than previously thought.

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing gene therapies to treat rare inherited retinal diseases, as well as vaccines designed to address unmet needs in infectious diseases. Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the company applies its proprietary gene therapy platform to create novel treatments aimed at preserving and restoring vision, while leveraging strategic partnerships to broaden its vaccine pipeline.

In its gene therapy portfolio, Ocugen is advancing multiple programs targeting retinal disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.