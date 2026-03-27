Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a GBX 555 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 475 to GBX 625 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital Group upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 505.

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Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 384.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £578.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 466.99. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 246.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 563.50.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 27.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Close Brothers Group will post 66.0070671 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Close Brothers Group

In other news, insider Mike Morgan bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 507 per share, for a total transaction of £14,403.87. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,952 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

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