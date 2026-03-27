HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Jade Biosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get Jade Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JBIO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jade Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital raised Jade Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jade Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Jade Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBIO opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Jade Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $688.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBIO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jade Biosciences by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jade Biosciences by 40.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Jade Biosciences by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Jade Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Jade Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target to $35.00 (from $25) and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels — a clear positive catalyst that can drive buying interest. Article Title

HC Wainwright raised its price target to (from $25) and maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial upside from current levels — a clear positive catalyst that can drive buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: The firm continues coverage with a bullish view on longer-term value (FY2027 PT $35) even as it updates near-term metrics; that keeps institutional support but may moderate conviction until clinical/operational milestones justify the valuation.

The firm continues coverage with a bullish view on longer-term value (FY2027 PT $35) even as it updates near-term metrics; that keeps institutional support but may moderate conviction until clinical/operational milestones justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered multiple near-term EPS estimates: Q1–Q4 2026 and several 2027 quarters were reduced (examples: Q1 2026 from ($0.41) to ($0.50); FY2026 from ($1.74) to ($2.02); FY2027 from ($2.05) to ($2.09)). Those cuts signal a longer path to profitability and create downward pressure on the stock despite the higher target.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small?molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.