Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 to GBX 260 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 333 to GBX 310 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75.

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Kingfisher Stock Down 2.2%

KGF stock opened at GBX 272.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 333.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.58. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 238.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 23.80 EPS for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kingfisher

In related news, insider Lucinda Riches acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 323 per share, with a total value of £48,450. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kingfisher

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Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

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