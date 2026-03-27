Trust Point Inc. Sells 9,987 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Point Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $65,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

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Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $297.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $321.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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