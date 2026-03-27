Westwood Wealth Management Takes $3.54 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF $TGRW

Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management owned approximately 0.39% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGRW. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

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T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.85 million, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

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