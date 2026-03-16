Short Interest in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Decreases By 15.7%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 711,810 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 12th total of 844,252 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,642,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,642,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 84.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

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Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 210,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,630. Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5578 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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