IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO) Shares Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.49 and last traded at C$15.37. Approximately 66,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 241,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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IsoEnergy Trading Up 6.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$938.01 million, a P/E ratio of -387.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.45.

IsoEnergy (TSE:ISO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About IsoEnergy

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IsoEnergy Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects profile includes Thorburn Lake, Radio, Geiger, and others. It primarily operates in Canada.

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