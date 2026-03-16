Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 39,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 113,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Conifex Timber Stock Down 10.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumbar segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm’s primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company’s harvesting and manufacturing operations.

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