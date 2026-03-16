YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,094 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 12th total of 21,398 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,485 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BIGY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.98. YieldMax Target 12 Big 50 Option Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

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The Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (BIGY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Big Data & Analytics index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from data and software management. Securities are equally weighted within each tier. BIGY was launched on Nov 20, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

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