KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Sells 16,611 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lowered its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

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Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $516.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.68. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Weiss Ratings cut Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $615.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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