Harvey Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 318,000 Materion Corporation $MTRN

Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 318,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,418,000. Materion makes up about 3.4% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Materion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Materion by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

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Materion Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MTRN opened at $136.28 on Monday. Materion Corporation has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $172.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.19%.The company had revenue of $489.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

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Insider Transactions at Materion

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $595,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,171.90. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $406,392.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,794.58. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,444 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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