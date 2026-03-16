Humankind Investments LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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