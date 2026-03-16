Humankind Investments LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $4,877,174,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,420,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 545.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,865,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,354,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,719,000 after buying an additional 2,163,838 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FDA approves the TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens, adding a new, differentiated cataract/presbyopia product to J&J’s surgical vision portfolio — could support revenue and aftermarket growth in the medtech segment. FDA Approval Of TECNIS PureSee IOL Adds New Lens For J&J Investors
- Positive Sentiment: Promising Phase 1 Erda?iDRS (erdafitinib) results in intermediate?risk NMIBC: 89% complete response rate and durable responses up to 18 months with tolerable safety — bolsters oncology pipeline optionality if later?stage data confirm benefit. Johnson & Johnson highlights promising first-in-human Erda-iDRS (formerly TAR-210) results in intermediate-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer
- Positive Sentiment: BofA raised its price target (to $253) and lifted revenue expectations citing pipeline growth — supportive analyst attention that can underpin sentiment even with a Neutral rating. BofA Raises Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Price Target on Pipeline Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup analyst expects JNJ shares to rise — additional buy-side commentary can amplify positive flows if confirmed with upgrades or higher targets. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend and “Dividend King” coverage reminds investors of JNJ’s income profile — supportive for long?term holders but unlikely to drive short?term price swings. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Could Be a Great Choice
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed its Hold rating — steady analyst stance that tempers upside momentum from positive news. Barclays Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry pieces on BCG shortages and competitor ImmunityBio note market dynamics in NMIBC — useful context for future demand shifts but not an immediate JNJ catalyst. IBRX and the BCG Shortage: A 2026 Catalyst Investors Are Tracking
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / valuation updates show modest shifts in fair value assumptions tied to individual drugs (Tremfya, Tecvayli, Inlexzo, Darzalex) — indicates ongoing re?rating risk/reward as pipeline readouts arrive. How The Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Narrative Is Shifting With Pipeline Rethinks And New Valuation Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Preliminary approval of a $65M eve?of?trial settlement in an antitrust suit tied to Actelion’s Tracleer — modest direct financial hit but reputational/legal overhang for the pharma legacy business. Eve-of-Trial $65M Settlement Preliminarily Approved in Novel Antitrust Class Action Against J&J Subsidiary Actelion Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $241.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $251.71.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- The $8,000 Gold Call Every Retirement Saver Needs to Read Right Now
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s gold reserves are priced at $42. The real price is $6,000+.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.