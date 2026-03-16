KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,298 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 30,177 shares during the quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,574,874,000 after acquiring an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $727,264,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

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Boeing Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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