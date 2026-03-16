Cannell & Spears LLC Sells 7,350 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cannell & Spears LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Cannell & Spears LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $75,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $10,295,209,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,959,330,000 after purchasing an additional 347,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board/IR action: the firm declared dividends on its Series CC preferred shares — a direct cash return to preferred holders and a sign of capital/access to funding. JPMorganChase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: Zacks moved JPMorgan to a stronger rating, which can support demand from retail and model-driven funds. Zacks Research Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO signal: Jamie Dimon warned inflation remains “the skunk at the party,” urging markets to respect macro risks — commentary that can boost caution but also signals management is focused on macro preparedness. ‘Inflation is the skunk at the party’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns markets ignoring risk. How to prepare
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: JPMorgan was hit with a proposed class action alleging it facilitated a $328M crypto Ponzi scheme — potential reputational damage, legal costs and reserves if liabilities escalate. JPMorgan Hit With Lawsuit Tied To $328 Million Crypto Ponzi Scheme
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legacy litigation: a renewed EU derivatives?cartel fight centers on a €/ $380M fine tied to past conduct — another legal/financial overhang to watch. Long-running EU derivatives cartel fight reignites over JPMorgan’s $380 million fine
- Negative Sentiment: Credit & underwriting caution: the bank has restricted lending to some private?credit firms and marked down software?exposed loans — signaling rising asset?quality stress in niche portfolios and potential for future provisioning. JPMorgan restricts private credit lending after markdowns
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling & positioning: recent data show notable insider sales and mixed institutional flows — that can add downward pressure if sentiment worsens. Quiver Quantitative JPM data & insider activity
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPM stock opened at $283.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.73 and a 200-day moving average of $308.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.
The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.
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