Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,116,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IBB stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $179.64.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

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