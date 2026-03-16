Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $163.62 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,370 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $163,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.41%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $2,973,122.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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