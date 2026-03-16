Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Stock Holdings Cut by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 8,489,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,716,000 after buying an additional 5,127,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $63.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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