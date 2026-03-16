Harvey Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,036,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $175,058,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 541,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 862,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,413,000 after purchasing an additional 443,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

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Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $100.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $133.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore set a $108.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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