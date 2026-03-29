Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 53.3%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,970 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 26th total of 37,152 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $40.80.

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Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BJDX Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.15% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bluejay Diagnostics

About Bluejay Diagnostics

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Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing saliva-based tests for autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions. The company’s lead diagnostic product is designed to detect tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies in patient saliva samples, offering a noninvasive, point-of-care alternative to traditional blood draws and endoscopic procedures.

Leveraging a proprietary immunoassay platform, Bluejay’s technology aims to streamline the detection and monitoring of celiac disease by providing rapid results outside of a conventional laboratory setting.

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