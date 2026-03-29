Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 53.3%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 56,970 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 26th total of 37,152 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $40.80.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDXFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.15% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bluejay Diagnostics

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX) is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing saliva-based tests for autoimmune and gastrointestinal conditions. The company’s lead diagnostic product is designed to detect tissue transglutaminase (tTG) antibodies in patient saliva samples, offering a noninvasive, point-of-care alternative to traditional blood draws and endoscopic procedures.

Leveraging a proprietary immunoassay platform, Bluejay’s technology aims to streamline the detection and monitoring of celiac disease by providing rapid results outside of a conventional laboratory setting.

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