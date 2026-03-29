Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 551,426 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 26th total of 817,707 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,431,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

BNDX opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.01. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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