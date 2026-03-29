Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 131,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 45,707 shares.The stock last traded at $57.00 and had previously closed at $57.60.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $695.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.

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Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,368,000 after purchasing an additional 665,308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 624,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,162,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 657,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 87,866 shares during the last quarter.

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The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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