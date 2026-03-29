Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 131,614 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 45,707 shares.The stock last traded at $57.00 and had previously closed at $57.60.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 1.1%
The firm has a market cap of $695.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
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