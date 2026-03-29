Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.87 and last traded at $50.1260, with a volume of 1680417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

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Floor & Decor Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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