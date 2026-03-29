Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $24.5050. Approximately 24,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 57,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Anbio Biotechnology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Anbio Biotechnology Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63.

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NNNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

Anbio Biotechnology Company Profile

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Anbio Biotechnology is dedicated to the advancement of medical technology and the provision of in vitro diagnostics (IVD) products. Our unwavering commitment lies in transforming the diagnostics landscape on a global scale, fostering a paradigm shift towards personalized and decentralized diagnostic solutions. By doing so, we aim to significantly enhance patient prognosis and contribute to the betterment of healthcare worldwide. At Anbio Biotechnology, our extensive portfolio comprises an array of IVD products designed to cater to diverse diagnostic needs.

Further Reading

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