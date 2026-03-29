Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 102,043 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the February 26th total of 77,482 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,678 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 38,146 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 603,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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