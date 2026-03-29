Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 10,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,413,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after buying an additional 3,835,200 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,621,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $273,784,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $2,313,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,434,589.52. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,278 shares of company stock valued at $33,825,793. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.59. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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