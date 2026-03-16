Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,727 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up approximately 15.5% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $182,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,679,583.30. This represents a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Y. Bae purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.19 per share, with a total value of $12,773,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,257 shares in the company, valued at $52,040,972.83. This represents a 32.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TD Cowen downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.5%

KKR opened at $85.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.11 and its 200 day moving average is $121.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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