e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 8.7% – What’s Next?

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.0820. 1,800,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,184,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

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e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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