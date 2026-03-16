Hyperion Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $65,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total transaction of $838,321.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,907.28. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More Costco Wholesale News
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and membership strength: Costco reported stronger-than-expected FQ2 results (revenue and EPS beats) and management highlighted membership growth and traffic as key drivers, underpinning confidence in recurring fee income and sales momentum. Costco Reports $68.24B FQ2 Sales
- Positive Sentiment: Membership mix and premium sign?ups: Executive membership growth (near 40M members, +~9%) supports higher-margin recurring fee income and may sustain revenue per member. This is a structural tailwind for margins and cash flow. Is a $130 Costco executive membership the new VIP status?
- Positive Sentiment: In?warehouse innovation and product drops: Expanded in?warehouse experiences, curated product drops (e.g., fashion/brand collaborations) and new assortments (including third?party brands like Hiboy e?bikes) are helping traffic and impulse sales. Costco Expands In?Warehouse Experiences Hiboy C1 E?Bike Lands at Costco
- Neutral Sentiment: Digital growth and traffic resilience: Management says digital sales and e?commerce expansion remain contributors to growth, but macro headwinds (e.g., energy-driven pressure on discretionary budgets) add uncertainty to near?term sales cadence. Costco Says Shoppers Are Still Spending Rising gas prices could offset tax refunds
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale: An EVP disclosed a sale of ~730 shares; the size is immaterial relative to Costco’s market cap and does not signal a clear change in insider confidence. Executive Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff?refund lawsuits create legal overhang: Multiple proposed class?action suits allege Costco must pass along refunds to customers after the Supreme Court struck down certain Trump?era tariffs; plaintiffs seek substantial recoveries and class status, introducing potential liability, administrative burden and PR risk until resolved. Reuters: Costco customers sue
- Negative Sentiment: Complex legal landscape: Coverage notes the situation is “messy” — Costco has also pursued government action to recover tariff amounts, but parallel suits against the company could keep volatility and headline risk elevated until legal outcomes and any government refunds are clarified. Barron’s: Tariff refunds are getting messy
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of COST opened at $1,008.43 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,067.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $975.52 and a 200 day moving average of $937.05. The firm has a market cap of $447.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,039.13.
View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
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