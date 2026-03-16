Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $93.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.8750.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Down 0.8%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $78.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

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Qorvo, Inc is a leading provider of advanced radio-frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad portfolio of components and modules that enable wireless and wired connectivity across mobile devices, network infrastructure, defense systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Qorvo’s product offerings include RF filters, power amplifiers, switches, integrated front-end modules and other custom mixed-signal devices.

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