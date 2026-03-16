Ion Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Via Transportation Inc. $VIA

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation Inc. (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000. Via Transportation comprises approximately 0.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIA. Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $81,747,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Via Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,787,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Via Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,616,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Via Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $40,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

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Via Transportation Price Performance

Via Transportation stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20. Via Transportation Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -24.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Via Transportation ( NYSE:VIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Via Transportation in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Noble Financial cut Via Transportation to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Via Transportation in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Via Transportation from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Via Transportation from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIA

Via Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology. Buses still follow fixed routes and schedules planned years, if not decades ago, regardless of actual demand for their service.

Further Reading

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