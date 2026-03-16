Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,948 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 27,872 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

LDP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,113. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

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Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Breachway Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,013,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

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Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

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