Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,948 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 12th total of 27,872 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%
LDP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,113. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.
Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.
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