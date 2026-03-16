Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI) Short Interest Update

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 141,781 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 116,007 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,135 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ICOI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.26. 52,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

The Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF seeks to generate monthly income by investing in options tied to Coinbase (COIN) stock, utilizing a covered call strategy to capitalize on market volatility.

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