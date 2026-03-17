MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 110,352 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,352 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $245,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $4,275,378,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

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Oracle Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of ORCL opened at $155.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $217.24. The company has a market cap of $448.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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