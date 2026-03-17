Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Cypherpunk Technologies Trading Up 21.5%

Shares of CYPH stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Cypherpunk Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.15.

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Institutional Trading of Cypherpunk Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cypherpunk Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cypherpunk Technologies by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cypherpunk Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYPH. Wall Street Zen raised Cypherpunk Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cypherpunk Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cypherpunk Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYPH

Cypherpunk Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cypherpunk Technologies Inc, previously known as Leap Therapeutics, Inc, is a company developing novel therapies for patients with cancer and implementing a digital asset treasury strategy focused on Zcash. The company’s research platform centers on modulating the tumor microenvironment to enhance anti-tumor immune responses. Cypherpunk’s proprietary pipeline includes DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein implicated in tumor growth and immune evasion.

DKN-01 is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab across multiple solid tumor indications, including gastroesophageal, pancreatic and other advanced malignancies.

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